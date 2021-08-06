The holidays (meaning between Thanksgiving and Christmas) for many really are the most wonderful time of the year. We put decorations and lights on our homes, and enjoy spending time with our loved ones. For many people in East Texas that also means making a stop in Marshall for their 'Wonderland of Lights', but there will be some changes made this year.

The City of Marshall posted online that once again they are excited to welcome families from all over to enjoy the festival while bringing some money into the community. But after seeing years of declining sponsorship dollars and volunteers they had to make some changes. They're hoping with a few changes to the schedule it will help increase participation from the community.

2021 City of Marshall 'Wonderland of Lights' Hours of Operation:

Open, Saturday, November 27th through Thursday, December 23rd.

Thursday through Saturday: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Wonderland of Lights will be closed Mondays for maintenance.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be reserved for private rentals with the exception of December 21st through December 23rd which will be kept open for the public.

Lights Downtown Marshall Will Remain Up Into January

The lights that are hung in the downtown Marshall area will remain up until the beginning of January. The community should expect to see the traditional lighting ceremony, the lighted Christmas parade, the Wassail Walk, and even a showing of The Grinch at Memorial City Hall.

If you want to be a volunteer this year, there are lots of openings, for more information call (903) 702-7777.

Check Out Lindale's Sign War My hometown of Lindale engaged in some shenanigans and gave everyone some smiles with a sign war.