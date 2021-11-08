Many people last year didn't get the chance to sit on Santa's lap last year with the pandemic going on. Well this year you don't have to stress about not being able to chat with the jolly old man because it's not going to be long until Santa Claus arrives in Tyler, and if you want to schedule a time with him to snap photos you can do that too.

The Broadway Square Mall in Tyler has released details regarding Santa's arrival at the mall and what hours he will be there to take photos. You know, when he isn't crazy busy preparing for his big trip around the world. Santa's arrival will take place on Thursday, November 18th and will be there each day through Christmas Eve, except he will be off on Thanksgiving.

You Can See Santa's Schedule or Reserve a Time With Santa Claus

Click here to see Santa's schedule at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler, or click here if you want to schedule a time with Santa. The holidays can be hectic so I understand needing to schedule a time, but I remember as a kid waiting for a while for a chance to see Santa and take a photo. That waiting in line time was just part of the excitement leading up to seeing Santa. So, don't worry about just stopping by the mall, even if it takes a few minutes.

Enjoy the Holidays and Get in the Christmas Spirit

It's been another tough year for many in East Texas, try to make the holidays better by embracing the spirit of Christmas. Get the photos with Santa, put up Christmas lights, and enjoy time together with loved ones. You will be in a much better mood as we approach the holidays if you embrace all the fun of the holidays.

