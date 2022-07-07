Marshall/Harrison County TX Crime Stoppers Release Robbery Video

A scary and unfortunate crime took place recently in the Marshall area where some folks pulling into a gas station got their car stolen. The Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in this case and let this video also serve as a reminder to be careful of your surroundings and never leave your car running unattended.

Check Out The Video Below To See The Crime Take Place.



According to Crime Stoppers, On June 30, 2022 at approximately 2:05 AM, an Aggravated Robbery occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of West Grand Ave (US Hwy 80).

The suspect displayed a firearm to the victim in the course of stealing their vehicle.

The suspect arrived in a white crew cab Chevrolet Silverado, believed to be a 2003-2006 model. After hopping out of the truck, the suspect is seen quickly jumping into the drivers seat of the vehicle.

A Passenger Is Seen Quickly Hopping Out Of The Back Seat To Escape

The suspect seems to give the passenger a chance to retrieve some items before taking off. Crime Stoppers reports that the vehicle stolen is a 2005 GMC Envoy displaying Texas license plate LRP-9448. Both vehicles fled eastbound on Hwy 80 toward Hwy 59.

Do You Have Any Details That Can Help Police Catch This Duo?

If you have any information related to this case contact MPD at 903-935-4575. If you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crimestoppers 903-935-9969.

