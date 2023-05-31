Massive Hammerhead Shark Spotted Swimming Near Shore in Galveston, Texas

As if the wildlife in Texas isn’t scary enough, here’s another reminder to be careful while in the wild.

A video shared by Jason Schilling on TikTok showing a big hammerhead shark splasing around in shallow water at San Luis Pass in Galveston has since gone viral, racking up millions of views.

Schilling told Fox 26 Houston that he and his friends were fishing last Monday morning when he heard something splashing around nearby. That’s when he turned around and saw the hammerhead shark that he described as “massive.”

So, he did what most folks do in this day and age and broke out his phone and started recording so the rest of us could get a good look at the shark. He estimated the shark to be 10 to 11 feet long.

Texas A&M Galveston marine biologist Dr. Phillip Matich called the encounter “infrequent,” which doesn’t ease my nerves in the least bit.

You see, I always get just a tad bit nervous when swimming in a natural body of water, especially one that could potentially contain sharks. Maybe I’ve seen Jaws one too many times, but the thought of being fish food trumps any sort of fun I’m having at the beach.

And you can now add San Luis Pass to the list of bodies of water I will never take a dip in.

