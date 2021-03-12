Beloved Texan Matthew McConaughey has gathered a few of his famous friends for an all-star virtual event aimed at helping The Lone Star State recover from the tragic winter storm last month. "All-star" may be an understatement.

Guys, you know when McConaughey does it, he does it big. He's got basically every famous singing Texan on board, check this out: Don Henley, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Gary Clark Jr., Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers, Kelly Clarkson and more.

But apparently he's not answering the Lime Stone Kid's messages:

The concert will take place Sunday, March 21st, beginning at 7pm CST on McConaughey's YouTube channel. It'll be hosted by him and his wife, Camila, and will surely be a Sunday night to remember.

Announcing “We’re Texas”, a virtual revival where we can all come together to help Texas recover from the winter storm. Join me, and an ALL-STAR Texas lineup with MANY more special guests to be announced next week. You can watch the concert on March 21 at 7pm CST on my YouTube channel YouTube.com/MatthewMcConaughey 100% of all the donations will benefit so many organizations on the ground now and in the months to come. To donate or learn more go to jklivinFoundation.org

