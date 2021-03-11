Matthew McConaughey Throws more Wood on the Fire of a Run for Texas Governor

Back in November, East Texas native, prominent Texas Longhorn presence, Hollywood star, Matthew McConaughey said that a run for Texas governor was not out of the question. In a recent podcast, Matthew threw some more wood on that fire. He has had some very true things to say about the current state of the political climate. Maybe he could be a change in our political climate that's desperately needed.

Get our free mobile app

In November of 2020, Matthew McConaughey was on The Hugh Hewitt Show when the question was asked about dipping his hand in the political world. Matthew had this to say:

I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me. I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.

While on The Balanced Voice podcast. Host Rania Mankarious said, "Should your next leadership role ever include you, you know, running for governor of this wonderful state, we’d be very happy." To which Matthew said, "I hear you. It’s a true consideration."

That to me sounds like he's had some serious thoughts and discussions about the possibility of a gubernatorial run. If I'm not mistaken, the next gubernatorial election is next year. Could it be then that Matthew McConaughey shows up on a voting ballet? If so, an official announcement would come sometime this year. We shall see.

Listen to the full podcast at the top of the page.

I will say, I like that one line from Matthew during The Hugh Hewitt Show, "politics seems to be a broken business to me right now." There is so much truth in that statement that most won't admit to. Our political system is broken. It is filled with a group of people who don't put the American people first, just their own agenda. It's rather embarrassing and needs to be cleaned up.