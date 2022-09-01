Here’s How You Meet & Greet Koe Wetzel & Nelly at Rose City Music Festival

Our inaugural Rose City Music Festival comes to downtown Tyler, TX on October 8th, and it's going to be an amazing day for everyone. Perhaps the only thing that could make your weekend better is some Meet & Greets with Koe Wetzel or Nelly?

You clicked the right place.

Beginning at 10 am on Friday (Sept. 2), we will have a very limited number of meet and greet tickets going on sale. This will be your opportunity to meet Koe or Nelly... If you want to meet both, buy tickets for both.

Four things to remember before you buy:

You must already have event tickets before purchasing this ticket. This ticket will not gain you entry into the event. Please note depending on the time of the meet and greet you may miss another performance while attending this meet and greet. If you do not arrive in time for the meet and greet you are not guaranteed to be able to still do the meet and greet with Koe Wetzel or Nelly.

Biggest takeaway here is the M&G pass is not a ticket to get into the show, you must also have a festival ticket to gain access. Secure both right here.

From the same minds behind Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, Townsquare Media, 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome the biggest, most eclectic concert lineup in the history of downtown Tyler.

We are excited to come out swinging, in just our first year, with a massive lineup including East Texas native and Platinum selling country-rocker, Koe Wetzel, Multi-Platinum selling, Grammy award winning rapper, Nelly, '22 American Idol Top-5 finisher and Tyler native Fritz Hager III, local alternative / classic rock cover band Untold Story, and a few more surprises.

Rose City Music Festival Schedule:

2:00pm – The Gates will Open

5:15pm – Untold Story

6:30pm – Fritz Hager III

7:45pm – Nelly

9:30pm – Koe Wetzel