One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.

A tip from a confidential informant leads to an investigation.

According to a report from KFDX/KJTL, the investigation began in March after authorities with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office received a tip that Jimmy Mills was receiving meth in the mail.

A Drug Enforcement Division officer contacted the postal inspector and the inspector provided information that since December of 2021, 9 packages from California had been delivered to a house in the 700 block of Glendale in Burkburnett, and that another package was in route on July 28 and was addressed to “Mike Mills.”

A Search Warrant Was Obtained For The Package, Then It Was Delivered

After a search warrant was obtained for the package and it was inspected, it was found to contain about 850 grams of suspected meth. A sample of that substance was placed back in the package and delivered. When it was taken inside, the search warrant on the house was served, and agents went in.

67-Year-Old Jimmy Mills Was Arrested

Agents went in and asked Mills where the package was and police said that Mills showed them where it was hidden. Agents said they found additional amounts of meth inside plastic baggies inside the house. He is charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams and his bond is set at $150,000. Mills has more than 40 arrests since 1988, including several for parole violations.

Two Others Were Arrested In The Same Home

Cops also arrested Kevin Lapointe who agents said admitted to possession of some of the meth and supplying multiple individuals with meth.

Lapointe's Girlfriend Amanda Huffman Was Also Taken Into Custody

Lapointe and Huffman were arrested in the home with the help of a Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team. Huffman also admitted ownership of the meth with her boyfriend, Lapointe.

