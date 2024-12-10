Living in Texas, you’ll notice that there are lots of people here that love driving a pickup truck. Whether it’s for work or just because someone enjoys the extra power or sitting up a little higher, pickups are preferred by many in Texas. But could getting a new truck cost you more soon?

While I am not in the market of looking for a new vehicle right now I did see that Mexico’s finance minister said that the proposed 25% tariff on goods coming from Mexico, including parts and entire vehicles, would force companies to increase the price for consumers. This all coming from a report done by KXAN.

How Much More Will Pickup Trucks Cost After Tariffs?

The finance minister (Marcelo Ebrard) said the cost of those trucks will increase on average around $3,000. So, while the government would get more money from these automobile manufactures, it’s still going to cost us more as consumers. Ugh.

When Will This Price Increase and Tariff Go into Place?

As of now, the 25% tariff has only been proposed by President Donald Trump. He mentioned that threat if the country doesn’t do more to stop the flow of migrants to the U.S. or work to stop the trafficking for fentanyl. So, there is no set time frame on the tariff which would result in a price increase.

Buying Now Could Avoid the Inflated Price

It’s possible that all this never happens, it’s anyone’s guess if the tariff is put into place. But if you’re thinking about purchasing a new truck anytime soon, it might be worth looking into that purchase sooner rather than later, as it could end up saving you around $3,000.

