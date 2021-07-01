Mike Ryan to Headline Longview’s Annual 4th of July Fireworks & Freedom Celebration

One of our favorites at Radio Texas, LIVE!, Mike Ryan will be headlining the City of Longview's annual Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom Celebration. This announcement coming after '90s hitmaker, and country legend, Mark Chesnutt had to cancel his performance citing personal reasons.

The free outdoor concert will also feature country musician Jon Stork. Immediately after the concert, the biggest fireworks show in East Texas will light up the sky. The event will be held on Sunday, July 4, at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd.

Gates for the event open at 4 p.m. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. Admission and parking are free.

Ryan's third, and most recent, full-length album, Blink You’ll Miss It, was released in 2017. His follow up to Bad Reputation, which saw three singles rise to No. 1 in Texas and land Ryan New Male Vocalist of the Year by Texas Radio.

You may also recall that the San Antonio native co-wrote “Last Time For Everything,” with Brad Paisley, Smith Ahnquist, Chris DuBois, and Brent Anderson.

Ryan's latest single "Can Down" has been steadily making its way up the Texas charts, and is poised to become Ryan's sixth No. 1 single here in Texas. Also, Ryan is just three years removed from playing the Independence Day celebration for The Whitehouse.

