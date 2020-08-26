Can Cody Jinks keep his latest single "Ain't a Train" at No. 1 for a fifth consecutive week? To do it, he'll have to hold off a couple of Jon Wolfe, Aaron Watson, and Mike Ryan. Gonna be tough, let's see where everyone stacks up.

10. Stoney LaRue featuring Tanya Tucker - Meet In The Middle

9. David Adam Byrnes - Neon Town

8. Randall King - Hey Cowgirl

7. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

6. William Clark Green - Poor

5. Curtis Grimes - Little Bit

4. Mike Ryan - Ghost Town

3. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

2. Jon Wolfe - Feels Like Country Music

1. Cody Jinks - Ain't a Train

