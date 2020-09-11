Tops in Texas: Aaron Watson, Mike Ryan, & Randall King

This week Aaron Watson looks to keep his latest single "Whisper My Name" atop Texas radio for a second week. To do it he'll have to hold off William Clark Green, Randall King, and Mike Ryan. Not an easy task, let's see where everyone stacks up this week in Texas.

10. Curtis Grimes - Little Bit

9. Deryl Dodd - Let Me Hold You Tonight

8. James Lann - Everydayers

7. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

6. Stoney LaRue featuring Tanya Tucker - Meet In The Middle

5. Cody Jinks - Ain't a Train

4. William Clark Green - Poor

3. Randall King - Hey Cowgirl

2. Mike Ryan - Ghost Town

1. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

Song rankings compiled by the CDXTraction TX Chart.