Tops in Texas: Aaron Watson, Mike Ryan, Randall King

This week Aaron Watson looks to keep his latest single "Whisper My Name" atop Texas radio for a fourth consecutive week. But to do it he'll have to hold off hard charges from Randall King, Mike Ryan, and William Clark Green. Let's see where The Honky Tonk Kid and everyone else stacks up this week on Texas radio.

10. Mark Powell - Project

9. Deryl Dodd - Let Me Hold You Tonight

8. Jody Booth & Tracy Byrd - Lonesome On'ry and Mean

7. Jesse Raub Jr. - I'd Look Good On You

6. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

5. Stoney LaRue featuring Tanya Tucker - Meet In The Middle

4. William Clark Green - Poor

3. Randall King - Hey Cowgirl

2. Mike Ryan - Ghost Town

1. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

Song rankings compiled each week by the CDXTraction TX Chart.