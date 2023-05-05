Get our free mobile app

Have you noticed all the birds flying around at night? They are everywhere throughout the state of Texas and over the next two days, we will see millions more if the predictions from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Colorado State University hold true.

It's an epic migration of birds and according to the Houston Chronicle, nearly two billion birds pass through Texas which is roughly "one out of every three birds migrating through the United States this spring."

There is even a way for you to track the number and type of birds migrating through the state and county. It's called the BirdCast Migration Dashboard. According to the dashboard, close to 1.8 million birds crossed Lubbock County last night. The dashboard will even tell you the speed at which birds were flying and which birds are likely to be migrating.

According to the Houston Chronicle researchers say turning off outdoor lighting can help protect the birds.

Researchers suggest turning off nonessential lighting from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help protect birds, Audobon Texas states. Lights can throw birds off their migration paths, bird fatalities are more directly caused by the amount of energy the birds waste flying around and calling out in confusion. The "Lights Out, Texas" is a statewide education, awareness and action campaign to address this problem. The highlighted map shows the mass number of birds migrating across Texas. The bird migration forecast maps show predicted nocturnal migration three hours after local sunset and are updated every six hours.

So whether you like to bird watch or not, check out the migration dashboard and see what's in the sky tonight.

