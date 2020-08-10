Kevin Fowler Has Sold His Iconic Rustic Ranch in Wimberley, TX

Kevin Fowler's Rustic Ranch from The Lone Star Piper on Vimeo.

For nearly a decade we watched Kevin Fowler piece together his ranch in Wimberley, TX. Over the years he's shared so many pictures and videos of his beautiful property, keeping fans up to date on its progress on social media. Well, over the weekend Fowler announced that his scenic Rustic Ranch has been sold.

It’s a bittersweet day today. I sold my ranch in Wimberley about a month ago. Today was our last day on the property. My fans have watched us build her over the last nine years. It wasn’t only a piece of property. It was my passion. I wouldn’t entrust her to just anybody. A new era begins tomorrow. I’m looking forward to spending more time traveling and hanging out with my fiancé and all of our girls. I’m sure the new owners are gonna love her as much as we have. Can’t wait to see what my next project is!!

A few years ago Fowler took us all on a tour of his little piece of paradise, check out the video up top.

As far as music goes, for his latest project Kevin Fowler teamed up with longtime friend Roger Creager to create Dos Borrachos. Fowler and Creager hatched the idea for Dos Borrachos one night while on a songwriting trip down in Mexico. The pair had outlasted all of their peers at the bar, and when the cook served them tacos “para los dos borrachos” (meaning “for the two drunks” in Spanish), they knew they had their name. The duets album is out now.