The Body of a Missing 16-Year-Old Swimmer Has Been Found in Texas

This past Sunday, a 16-year-old swimmer went missing off the coast of Mustang Island in Corpus Christi, Texas.

On Monday, the body was found.

A press release shared Tuesday by senior officer Antonio Contreras said around 4 p.m., Corpus Christi Police were dispatched to the area, beach marker 195, to investigate the situation involving three men in the water off the coast of Mustang Island.

Two of the men were rescued from the water Sunday afternoon. One man was able enough to get out of the water on his own, while another 23-year-old man needed CPR, as he wasn't breathing when he was pulled out of the water. He was then taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition. As of yesterday, there'd been no updates on his progress.

The third man was not to be found that day off the coast of Mustang Island in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Despite the thorough efforts of multiple agencies, 'including the Corpus Christi Police Department, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, the Nueces County Emergency Services Department No. 2, Corpus Christi Beach Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard,' the third man was not found, according to a report by the Caller-Times.

Until Monday.

A call came in through dispatch at 7:19 A.M. on Monday about a dead body on the beach near beach marker 185 near Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi. Investigations revealed the body was that of the missing 16-year-old swimmer.

The Caller-Times story reports 'the three men who were rescued had Corpus Christi addresses and only spoke Spanish.'

Top 10 Causes of Death on Texas Roadways We want you to drive carefully and arrive at your destination safe. But when on Texas roadways here are the top 10 causes of death. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

List of Gangs That Operate in Texas Here is a look at some of the most common gang or criminal organizations that are known to be in the state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins