M&M’s to Roll Out New Flavor for Easter

M&M's will do something new I've never even heard of: a white chocolate, key lime pie flavored M&M.

Say what! White chocolate key lime pie flavored M&M. I had to say it twice just to see if I could. I'm not sure how I'm feeling about this yet.

I will say that M&M's are my favorite candy. My daughter say's it's cause I'm old and apparently, old people like M&M's. That's fine, she actually gave me all of her M&M's from her trick or treat bag from Halloween so I'm pretty stocked up.

So back to white chocolate key lime pie M&M's. Does that sound like as crazy a combination to you as it does to me? I like both flavors, but I prefer them separately. White chocolate, key lime pie, why not just each flavor with its own M&M?

According to Simplemost, this new M&M won't be available 'til Easter, so likely in March.

Will I try it? Of course I will cause my sweet tooth will demand I do.

Truth be told, I'm not much into key lime pie. It's a bit on the tart side for me, but I do like white chocolate. In fact, I'm pretty much a fan of anything white chocolate.

Have you tried the white chocolate caramel coffee creamer? That is some fine sweetener.

Anyway, my point is, white chocolate can be good when teamed with another flavor, but not sure key lime pie is the flavor of choice here. That said, I'm sure people will love it. I probably will too.

