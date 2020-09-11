M&M’s Gives Us One More Reason To Look Forward To 2021

M&M's. I love them. In any of their various forms. Plain, peanut, peanut butter (OMG), almond, pretzel--I've never met an M&M I didn't love. There's a reason they're one of the most popular candies in the world.

I even love their marketing campaign. Though I generally don't adore the concept of having the food or candy itself as the brand's spokesperson, somehow M&M's does it in a way that seems less sinister. ;)

So just imagine what could be better than M&M's in their various singular forms? How about putting them all together? This is ideal for the more indecisive types among us who love the varieties so much they struggle with picking just one.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The M&M's Mix is coming to stores, online and brick-and-mortar locations near you in 2021! Combining some of the very best flavors, The Daily Meal reveals the candy maker's plans:

"M&M’s Mix will be available in two varieties: Classic and Peanut. The former features three traditional flavors including M&M’s Milk Chocolate, M&M’s Milk Chocolate Peanut and M&M’s Peanut Butter, while the latter combines M&M’s Milk Chocolate Peanut, M&M’s White Chocolate Peanut and M&M’s Dark Chocolate Peanut."

And just to add to the fun, M&M's announced a sweepstakes for a chance for a lucky candy lover to receive "a year's supply (to be consumed 1 pack per day)," via their Twitter page.

I particularly love how the new M&M's Mix is being referred to as "trail mix but with just M&M's."

Sounds good to me. After all, don't most of us really want to pick the M&M's out of all of that other mess anyway?

Peanut M&M's have long been my go-to candy at the movies, too. What's yours?

Any of these, perhaps?