Located just outside of Tyler, TX, this week a popular Whitehouse restaurant announced that they will be closing their doors... but only temporarily.

Yesterday Montez Creekside Kitchen posted to its Facebook page that they are closing their doors for what could be "two weeks or so."

Patrons in the comments were of course supportive but understandably didn't want to have to go so long without their favorite spot.

Montez Creekside Kitchen in Whitehouse Rebranding

"Ok!! This is acceptable!! You scared us!!!" - Jennifer. "Great Place, can't wait to see the New Charges. It was great the way it was though." - Davis "Sounds exciting! It will be a long 2 weeks!" - Angie. "Can’t wait for this new concept! Out with the old and in with the new!" - Lisa "Whew!!! Was worried you were closing for good!" - Ginger

So what can we expect when the restaurant reopens? It appears we'll be getting a new name and a renewal of their commitment to serving East Texas.

This is more than just a new name, it's a renewal of our commitment to serving you with even more energy, passion, and the same heartfelt hospitality you've come to know and love. While we take this short pause, please know it’s only to come back stronger, refreshed, and ready to welcome you back with open arms. Stay tuned, we can’t wait to share what’s next with you. Thank you for being part of our story. We’ll see you very soon!

For now, we don't know when the doors will reopen but we'll be sure to pass the date along once we do.

The 10 Most Popular Boy and Girl Names in Texas Right Now If you had a baby in the last year, finding the perfect name was an important task. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com