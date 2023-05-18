More Texas Hockey: NHL Could Add Second Texas Team

The Lone Star State Has Only One NHL Hockey Team In The Dallas Stars But A Second Team Could Be Coming Soon.

If you're a Texas hockey fan, then you're well aware that the Dallas Stars are in this year's Western Conference Finals of The Stanley Cup Playoffs which is pretty exciting news in itself. But thanks to another city's refusal to keep its hockey team, some are speculating that another Texas city could land an NHL franchise.

Voters in Arizona Rejected 3 propositions to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district For The Phoenix Coyotes.

The Coyotes' plan to build a new arena in Tempe as part of a $2.1 billion entertainment district was rejected by voters on Tuesday, throwing the future of the franchise into uncertainty.

The team, which currently plays in a 5,000-seat arena on the campus of Arizona State University, had hoped a new arena in Tempe would finally allow the franchise to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona in 1996.

Around the NHL, speculation immediately started about the Coyotes relocating.

The team plans to remain in Arizona in the same arena next year but talk has already begun about the team moving to Salt Lake City, Kansas City or Quebec City. One Texas city is said to be at the top of the list:

Houston Is Said To Be At The Top Of The List....

According to ESPN, with Houston being the fourth-largest marketing area in the U.S. and with the city already having a hockey-ready arena in Toyota Center, the move to Houston seems like the best one.

Also, The Coyotes already play in the Central Division, home to the Dallas Stars which would make for an excellent rivalry. But Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta controls the facility, meaning any NHL team that plays there would be a tenant rather than reaping the benefits of its own building, which COULD make it a problem to it luring a team.

In the meantime, the NHL has no comment and only released a statement saying it is looking into "options" for the team.

Would you like to see another NHL team in Texas?

