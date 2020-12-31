More Than 1 in 4 Parents Have Skipped Meals So Their Kids Can Eat

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

To say that the pandemic has been rough on families is an incredible understatement. Unless your last name is Walton or your family owns a mask factory, you probably took a hit in the wallet in 2020. If you are a parent, that financial strain takes an extra toll due to the impact on everyone under your roof.

One of the sadder examples of this terrible phenomenon in the immense amount of food insecurity it has caused across the nation. Thousands of families had to slim household budgets down just to keep the lights on and food on the table. Sadly, for many - that still wasn't enough. According to Fatherly.com, 3 out of 4 families have struggled with food issues during the COVID-19 crisis due to a loss of income.

Even more disturbing is the fact that 35% of those who participated in the survey conducted by One Poll say that there have been times in the last 12 months when they didn't know where their next meal was coming from. In an effort to "just make things work," 37% of moms and dads say that they skipped meals to make sure their kids didn't.

While the issue of food insecurity isn't new, this research shows that more Americans than ever have experienced during the long months of shutdowns and uncertainty. Unfortunately, the crisis isn't over. More and more families will have to face an empty pantry before we emerge from this long national nightmare.

If you would like to help families in need right here in NW Louisiana, please consider donating to an organization like the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. You can donate food, time, or money to help families struggling in our community.