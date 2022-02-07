More Than 50 People Were Booked Into The Gregg Co. Jail Last Weekend

Get our free mobile app

The Gregg County Sheriff's intake office at the Gregg County Jail was pretty busy this past weekend. The cell doors in the jail kept opening and shutting as more than fifty people were booked into the jail this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Gregg County Sheriff's deputies, Longview Police Department and Kilgore Police Department were kept busy this weekend as those committing crimes kept popping up in front of them. Whether it was a routine traffic stop, serving a warrant or working with additional agencies, law enforcement was doing their part to make our streets and communities safer for everyone in Gregg County.

Some of the suspects arrested this past weekend are charged with:

unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

public intoxication

theft of property

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

possession of a controlled substance

criminal tresspass

assault causes bodily injury family violence

driving while intoxicated

evading arrest

blue warrant

possession of marijuana

Some suspects have been booked and released and a bond set while others are awaiting bond to be set along with the possibility of being released until a court date can be set. Some of these people have either started their criminal record file at beta.co.gregg.tx.us or have added more of their file that was previously created.

No matter the case, these suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Their court dates have yet to be set.

