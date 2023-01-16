Mugshot Monday: 25 People Jailed On Felonies In Gregg County

Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement in Gregg County had a pretty busy week with a little more than one hundred arrests. Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak police departments and Texas DPS made arrests for burglaries, theft, domestic situations, indecent exposure, drugs, and driving under the influence along with other offenses.

A good portion of the arrests made in Gregg County was from drinking and driving incidents. Drinking and driving remain a big issue not only in Gregg County but throughout the region and state. Of all of the arrests made last week nearly a quarter of them were arrested and charged with some kind of felony.

After looking through the public records from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, 25 people were charged with some kind of felony that includes:

possession of a controlled substance

solicitation

driving under the influence - 3rd offense

injury to a child or elderly person

unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon

The felony charges range in severity from a state jail felony, third-degree felony, second-degree felony, first-degree felony or held on an immigration detainer.

Those appearing below are innocent until proven guilty.

All suspects in these alleged crimes are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. While some may be released from jail, others are waiting for their court date and have been charged with the indicated crimes. The following suspects and associated charges are provided by records published by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office. Those appearing in the following list have been charged with some kind of felony as defined by these resource sites.

