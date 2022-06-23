The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect with multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. They first posted about the suspect online on June 1st hoping that someone might assist them in his capture but Caimbrian Austin Walker has successfully evaded officers for weeks and they need your help to capture this wanted suspect.

Walker is well known by law enforcement in the area as he has been arrested 5 times in the past for various crimes but the charges he is facing now are very serious. The current charges include Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Abandon/Endangering a Child, Parole Violations, and a number of other charges that are outstanding from other law enforcement agencies in the area. Law enforcement believes their suspect to be armed and dangerous so it’s important to not approach the suspect if you see him or know where he is located.

If You Know Where Caimbrian Walker Is, You Know What To Do

If you know where the suspect is hiding out you’re encouraged to contact the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP. You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to the capture of the suspect you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Law Enforcement Believes Caimbrian Walker Is Getting Assistance

Law enforcement wants to make it very clear that if you are assisting this suspect in hiding, hindering the apprehension of a wanted felon is a felony offense in the state of Texas.

Also, it’s known that Walker is active on social media (Facebook, Snapchat & Instagram) where he is seeking out women to chat with and meet. Another reminder to be careful with anyone you meet online.

