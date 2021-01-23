Morgan Wallen is continuing to set records in country music.

With his sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album, Wallen debuts at the top of the all-genre Billboard 200 with 265,000 units sold in its first week. Dangerous also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, making him the first artist to debut at the top of the Top Country Albums and Hot Country Songs chart at the same time.

On the digital front, the Tennessee native broke multiple records, including scoring the highest streaming week for a country album in history and setting Spotify's biggest all-time first-day stream record for a country album. He set the same record on Apple Music, along with scoring the biggest first week for a country album in history on the platform. He also had the most first-week streams on Amazon Music for any country album in its history.

Billboard also reports that Dangerous had the third-biggest debut streaming week for an album behind Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next and Taylor Swift's Folklore. While Wallen was breaking records in the digital sphere, six of the album's 30 tracks are sitting in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, including fan favorite "Wasted on You," which also cracked the Top 10 on the all-encompassing Billboard Hot 100, current single "7 Summers" and lead single "More Than My Hometown," the latter of which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“This is absolutely insane,” Wallen says. “Thank you to the fans for making this one of the best weeks of my life. When we decided to go for it with a double album, I knew we were taking a risk, but I believed in the music and hoped it would be something y’all loved. This goes way beyond any of my expectations."