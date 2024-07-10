Score 4 Tickets to See Morgan Wallen from 101.5 KNUE

You knew it was going to happen, Morgan Wallen comes to Texas and fans are losing their minds. It makes sense as he is the hottest name in country music right now. We all know he has a legal battle ahead of him for throwing the chair in a Nashville bar, but you can see him before he goes to court. The show is Thursday, July 25th at 4:30pm in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

To make this event even more exciting it’s not just Morgan Wallen, he has some big names opening for him including Bryan Martin, Nate Smith, and Jelly Roll! This show is going to be one that people are talking about for a long time. You don’t want to miss out. And while you can still find tickets online, they are getting expensive, but we can help with that.

101.5 KNUE Giving Away 4 Tickets to See Morgan Wallen & Jelly Roll

We know that you have lots of friends you want to see this show with so that’s why we decided to give away a four pack of tickets to this epic show coming up soon. And we made it easy to get entered for the tickets.

Enter for the Concert Tickets Now

We have an easy online contest going on now. We just need some information so we can contact you and let you know you won! This contest will go on until Monday, July 22nd at 10:00am. Good luck and remember to tell your friends they can get qualified too, so you increase your chances of winning tickets!

