Most Common Jobs in Texas Then And Now

Having a job has been around since the beginning of time. I mean think about it, Adam and Eve had one job and it was to not eat the dang apple. They failed.

Having a job is a necessity, you need a job to make money and provide for yourself or your family. This was true in the beginning and it is true now.

Texas looked a lot different 150 years ago than it did now, and the jobs were what you would think, lots of farm and ag and laborers.

According to a study done by Slacker, these were the top jobs 150 years ago.

Top 10 Jobs 150 Years Ago in Texas

Agricultural laborers Farmers and planters Laborers (not specified) Domestic servants Carpenters and joiners Stock-raisersSoldiers (United States Army) Traders and dealers (not specified) Draymen, hackmen, teamsters Clerks in stores

Fast forward to jobs in Texas today, and you'll see drastic changes. As technology developed and more stores and businesses were opened, the job need changed. According to a study by USA Wage, these are the top jobs in Texas.

Top 10 Jobs in Texas Today

Fast Food and Counter Workers General and Operations Managers Retail Salespersons Home Health and Personal Care Aides Cashiers Customer Service Representatives Office Clerks, General Stockers and Order Fillers Registered Nurses Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers

Although some of these professions are the same, some from 150 years ago didn't make the list. Isn't it odd that nothing Ag or farm related was in the top 10 and the #1 one jobs now would probably fall in the Clerks in Stores category from 150 years ago.

