Texas Universities Make Up 3 of the Top 20 Most Dangerous Campuses

Going to college is a rite of passage for many teens, but it's never easy on parents seeing their kids spread their wings and fly, no matter how proud they are. According to a new study universities in College Station, Lubbock, and outside of Austin, TX are among the twenty most dangerous campuses in the U.S.

It is important to keep in mind the size of these campuses compared to other around the country, they are quite large. Degree Choices, who came up with the rankings, based them on many factors. A couple things to remember when you browse their findings:

"We used Campus Safety and Security data reported to and published by the U.S. Department of Education. We selected colleges with a minimum institution size of 500 students with or without on-campus housing."

The colleges and universities on the list have the highest numbers of violent crimes on campus between 2019-2021. For this study a violent crime is described as: Rape, Murder/manslaughter, Aggravated assault, Robbery.

9. Texas A & M University, College Station. Number of violent crimes on campus reported: 116

15. Texas State University, San Marcos. Number of violent crimes on campus reported: 98

16. Texas Tech University, Lubbock. Number of violent crimes on campus reported: 96

And we need to make clear that these universities are much larger than many of the other institutions in this study. Once you widen the scope and factor in most dangerous campuses per 100,000, the list does fluctuate a bit. Most notable, Texas A&M falls 15 spots.

14. Texas State University

16. Texas Tech University, Lubbock

20. University of North Texas

24. Texas A & M University, College Station

Again there are so many factors involved when it comes to choosing where to go to college, this is just more information for you to consider.

