The Most Dangerous College Campuses Now in Texas

According to a new study three Texas universities, including in Austin, TX, are among the twenty most dangerous college campuses in the U.S.

It is important to keep in mind the size of these campuses compared to other around the country, these are quite large. Degree Choices, who came up with the rankings, based them on many factors. When you browse their findings, here are a few things to keep in mind:

"We used Campus Safety and Security data reported to and published by the U.S. Department of Education. We selected colleges with a minimum institution size of 500 students with or without on-campus housing."

The colleges and universities that make this list had the highest numbers of violent crimes on campus between 2019-2021. For this study a violent crime is described as: Rape, Murder/manslaughter, Aggravated assault, Robbery.

9. Texas A&M University, College Station. Violent crimes reported: 116

15. Texas State University, San Marcos. Violent crimes on campus reported: 98

16. Texas Tech University, Lubbock. Violent crimes on campus reported: 96

Canva Canva loading...

We need to make clear that these universities are much larger than many of the other institutions in this study. Once you widen the scope and factor in most dangerous campuses per 100,000, the list does fluctuate a bit. For example, Texas A&M drops fifteen spots.

14. Texas State University

16. Texas Tech University, Lubbock

20. University of North Texas

24. Texas A & M University, College Station

Again, keep in mind that there are many factors involved when it comes to choosing where to go to college, this is just more information for you to consider.