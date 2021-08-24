Over the past few weeks it has been fun to look around East Texas and see what kind of beautiful property is for sale. Today I decided to see what was available in Carthage and there was plenty of property and some beautiful homes as well. Most of the places available in Carthage were very affordable compared to other places in East Texas. In fact, the most expensive property for sale in Carthage with a home is currently just under $1.5 Million dollars.

The address of the house and property is 333 Country Road 106 in Carthage and this gorgeous home sits on 13.77 acres of beautiful land. The home itself is 3 bedroom and 3.5+ bathrooms. While the home seems normal in size, it's still rather large at over 9,400 square feet. The home was first built back in 1984, comes with a 2 car garage attached to the home but plenty of room on the property for anything you want to do or store.

Some Features on the Most Expensive Home Currently For Sale in Carthage

This home comes with high ceilings, real hardwood floors, a wall to wall fireplace and so many other extras. There is an outdoor kitchen with all Viking appliances that looks incredible, it's set up perfect to host outdoor barbecues or family gatherings. The property has a game room plus wet bar area the perfect spot for all of your friends to come over and have some fun.

This Home in Carthage Has the WOW Factor

The master bedroom walk in closet is next level, with it's one conveyor system and built in storage. The pool has a nice waterfall flowing into it, with a relaxation spa as well. There is a 60x55 shop with storage, RV hook up, and enclosed well shed. There is a 1 acre pond in the pasture with a 30x20 barn with stalls inside.

Just check out these photos for yourself:

Most Expensive Home in Carthage is Under $1.5 Million This home in Carthage is the most expensive for sale currently but has so many amenities that make it worth the price.

