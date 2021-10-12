The Most Expensive Property in Texas Puts Yellowstone Ranch to Shame

Get our free mobile app

I've never been one of those 'must be nice' people, but dang! This ranch in San Saba, Texas, just outside of Austin, is enough to have you dreaming of lottery wins and elderly, rich (and generous) uncles!

Eat your heart out Dutton family, because Cherokee Springs Ranch, the most expensive property currently for sale in the Lone Star state, makes your Yellowstone look 'meh' in comparison. This Texas gem, offered for sale by Joe Yates from Joe David Yates & Associates is located just outside of the Austin area for the bargain price of $42,500,000, reduced from $47,500,000 just last month. According to Zillow, that would make your monthly payment $205,887!!! But just look at everything you get! This water-rich 1,685-acre working ranch has literally everything you could dream of... a diverse landscape, high productivity, panoramic views, and even ancient native Pecan trees.

Honestly, words can't do this property justice. You've gotta take a look at the pictures!

(FYI, the Dutton Ranch in Yellowstone is actually located at Chief Joseph's Ranch in Darby, Montana and is 120-acres. That's a whole lot smaller than Cherokee Springs Ranch.)

