The Most Popular Baby Names in Each State Revealed

Like to follow trends? When looking at the most popular baby names across the United States, parents are opting for names that blend traditional with modern-day.

Sourcing data from the Social Security Administration in 2019, Stacker has created a list of the Top 5 most common names for baby girls and boys throughout the country. Some of the classic names that show up in multiple states: Amelia, Olivia, Charlotte, Emma and Ava for girls, while the boys are represented by Liam, Elijah, William, James, Oliver and Benjamin.

Among the popular, but more unique, names find Aurora, which is fittingly the No. 1 name for baby girls in Alaska with its connection to the Northern Lights, aka Aurora Borealis. Another name that reflects the culture of the states where it's popular? The Spanish, Italian and Latin-infused Mateo, which claims the No. 4 spot in New Mexico, Texas and California. Harper is a name that is sweeping in popularity for girls, making the Top 5 in far-ranging states Alabama to Nebraska to Maine. More classic names like Theodore and Lucy only appear one time each on this list.