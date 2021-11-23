What’s the Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish This Year?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

According to Google trends, Thanksgiving should not be called Turkey Day anymore, it should be called potato day. Potatoes, in one form or another, are the most popular go-to across America when it comes time to prep those Thanksgiving tables.

I am a big fan of mashed potatoes, but they have to be my brother's homemade recipe. My brother makes them by hand, and it takes him a long time to do so, and they really taste like none other. He also hand shakes his butter — like, really from buttermilk — to go on top of them!

Second to potatoes on this list of most-Googled Thanksgiving 2021 side dishes is rolls. I feel like everyone's mom or grandma makes the best rolls from scratch. It's all about that flakiness and steamy insides for me.

More than they should, green beans show up on this list of most popular side dishes on Thanksgiving. I think all green beans and green bean casseroles are gross, and I will die on this hill.

There also seems to be a state that likes white gravy on their turkey? I don't want to pass too much judgement here, but gross. See which state I'm talking about and see what the most popular Thanksgiving side dish for 2021 is in your state by clicking here.