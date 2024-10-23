No city wants to be on this list, even though mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States every year.

When they enter our homes, these furry invaders are usually on the hunt for easy access to food, water, and shelter. And, bad news, there aren't too many holes in your wall too small for a rat to squeeze through.

“Rats are capable of squeezing into spaces through holes as small as a quarter, which makes it especially important to seal cracks from the outside.” said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist.

In addition to being a nuisance, there are many health issues for humans when it comes to rodents (hello, black plague!). In addition, they are known to cause severe structural damage.

Rats have strong jaws and unmatched burrowing skills. Thanks to those cute oversized front teeth of theirs, not many items inside your walls are safe from them including electrical wires, water pipes, and gas lines.

Now before we dive headfirst into the rattiest city rankings, how about a few solutions to make your home "rat-proof," For more details on rodent prevention click here.

Don't leave food out! Small crumbs, garbage, dry grains, and cereal are typical food sources. Make sure they are packed in glass or metal containers.

Keep your home free from cluttered spaces! Keep your home clean and organized to prevent a possible infestation.

Inspect both inside and outside your residence for rodent droppings, burrows, and rub marks along the baseboards and walls.

For the tenth consecutive year, Chicago is the rattiest city in The United States of America, according to Orkin. Out west, Los Angeles has a firm grasp of the uncoveted second spot, and back east, New York City holds tight to its No. 3 rank.

Texas' first entry on the list comes in at No. 22, but the good news is that The Big D did drop a couple of spots from last year's list.

Two Texas Cities Now Rank Among The Rattiest in America Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments , including residential and commercial pest control treatments.

"This year’s data was collected by tracking new residential rodent treatments from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024. This data helps Orkin better understand how likely homeowners in each city are to have a rodent problem."