The #1 Most Snobby Town in Texas: No Offense, Y’all

Here in Texas, we've got our share of snobs. And I'm not just referring to the music snobs in Austin, TX, and the BBQ snobs in, well, every nook and cranny of The Lone Star State.

But in which Texas cities would you find the most snobs? You probably already think you know the snobbiest city, and I'd bet you're right,

Everyone believes Dallas is snobbier than Fort Worth and Odessa less snobby than Midland, but when you drill down to the nitty gritty where will you find the biggest gaggle of snobs in Texas?

Clue: it's mostly in the suburbs of major cities.

The folks at Road Snacks think they've figured it out. Again, they've claimed to figure out which cities are the snobbiest in The Lone Star State... not me.

How did they decide which Texas cities are the snobbiest?

We used Saturday Night Science to look at things like expensive homes, high incomes, and overly educated populations by city in Texas. These are the criteria you’d argue with a friend over a foodie dinner about who’s snobbier. After analyzing 342 of the state’s most populous areas over 5,000 people, we came up with this ranking of the ten snobbiest places in the state of Texas.

It's not exactly science, but it certainly makes for a fun read. Before we get into the list, let's see how they compiled their data:

First, they compiled all of the places in Texas with populations of 5,000 people or more. This left a total of 342 places to look into. Next, they ranked each place by:

Median home price (Higher is snobbier)

Median household income (Higher is snobbier)

Percent of population with a college degree (Higher is snobbier)

Libraries per capita (Higher is snobbier)

Museums per capita (Higher is snobbier)

Private schools per capita (Higher is snobbier)

