We all know that mistakes happen, I know that I’ve done stupid things in the past but never anything that has put me on any sort of most wanted list. If you’re making a list of the most wanted criminals in your county it’s because you’ve made a series of mistakes and you’re choosing to not fix the behavior and not owning up to your mistakes. Recently I found a list of the most wanted criminals out of Gregg County, Texas and wanted to share the details with you.

Beyond the original crime that was committed each of the individuals listed below with their charges are also now avoiding law enforcement because they know there is punishment. Obviously, running from the law is only making things worse for the criminals but it’s only a matter of time before they are caught and have to deal with the consequences. But remember, as we’ve all heard dozens of times before, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Don’t Approach Any Suspects Listed Below on the Gregg County Most Wanted List

Even if you know where a suspect from the most wanted list is located don’t attempt to apprehend them. That is what law enforcement is for, just contact Gregg County law enforcement so they can take the necessary steps to take the person into custody.

Is Reward Money Offered For Information Regarding the Arrest of Someone on This List?

Yes, if you provide information that leads to the arrest of one or more of these suspects you could be rewarded financially. To submit a tip you can call (903) 236-7867.

Here is a look at the most wanted criminals out of Gregg County, Texas.

Here is a look at the most wanted criminals out of Gregg County, Texas.

