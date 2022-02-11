Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement is out there every day doing a fantastic job to keep our streets and neighborhoods as safe as possible and putting those who have broken the law behind bars. Unfortunately, they can't capture them all because some of these criminals are more elusive than others and have evaded arrest for a while now.

It's about time that these guys and gals were found so they can be taken off the 'Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives' list so that they may face their charges and be given the due process of law with a trial. But we know that the list will not end, because once these ten are found, they'll soon be replaced by ten more. But if that's the case, so be it, at least ten of the most sought-after criminals have been removed from the street.

Who is the most wanted in Texas right now?

Texas DPS has selected Joshua Whitworth as the department's 'Featured Fugitive'. He is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, delivery of meth and cocaine, theft, parole violation stemming from unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge. His last known location was in Magnolia, Texas (northwest of Houston). Texas Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information leading up to his capture during the month of February. The reward now totals $8500.

After looking at the list of Texas' Most Wanted, right now there are only eight on the list because two have been captured by authorities. If you happen to recognize or see these people in public, do not approach or try to apprehend them. Call your local law enforcement office or 9-1-1 and give them the private information of where you last saw them. All of these people are considered armed and dangerous.

The 10 Most Waned Fugitives In Texas Are Still On The Run

