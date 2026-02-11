(Mabank, Texas) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has made an update to their 10 Most Wanted list. Of those 10, one of these criminals has a $30,000 reward for his capture. His name is Reynaldo Mata-Rios and he is wanted for murder in Hidalgo County.

The other nine men are wanted for murder, aggravated sexual assault, tampering with an electronic device, sexual assault of a child and other charges. Their rewards range from $3,000 up to $7,500 for information leading to their arrest. One of those men comes from Mabank and is wanted for sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

10 Most Wanted Criminals in Texas

You can see the list of the most wanted fugitives in Texas at dps.texas.gov. There's several lists to see. There's the Top 10 Most Wanted, Top 10 Sex Offenders, Top 10 Criminal Illegal Immigrants and a large list of other most wanted fugitives, including a man wanted in Mabank.

Stephen Joseph Vess of Mabank is wanted for sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography. From the description on the DPS website, it seems Vess has been on the run since 2014. Look at his picture below and if you have any information, contact authorities immediately.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

$30,000 Reward for a 10 Most Wanted in Texas

Reynaldo Mata-Rios has a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. He is wanted for the murder of Eddy Betancourt, the vice chairman of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors. He was found dead on December 27, 2025. It's believed that Mata-Rios may have fled to Mexico.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of these Texas fugitives, call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for the reward.

