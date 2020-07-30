Move Over White Claw, This Texas ‘Cult’ Favorite Is Coming For You

I never got the big craziness over White Claw. That was a pass for me. But I do have to agree that it is EVERYWHERE.

I first started hearing about it months ago, and here we are smack in the middle of summer and White Claw is chillin'. But as it's comfy there on top of the throne and super popular among the 21+ crowd, Coca-Cola says enough is enough. They're coming for YOU White Claw, and not holding back.

Coca-Cola announced today (Thursday, July 30), that Texas favorite Topo Chico sparkling mineral water is getting boozy. Introducing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. It's a big move for Coca-Cola since this will be its first alcoholic product in the United States since the 80s.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will initially be sold in select cities in Latin America before it hits the U.S. market next year.

According to Bloomberg, Coca-Cola Chief Executive Officer James Quincey has acknowledged that the company was slow to jump on the carbonated-water trend. Pepsi Co. and LaCroix definitely beat them to this.

Over the past year, we've seen White Claw catching on with consumers who want a lower-calorie and not-too-sweet way to enjoy a good drink. Now, Coca-Cola wants in.

According to market analysis company IWSR the volume of hard seltzer more than tripled last year, helping to reverse the global decline of alcohol consumption.

It looks like Coca-Cola will continue to have its marketing audience until Topo Chico hits store shelves next year.

Just know you heard it here first.