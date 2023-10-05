Movies, Music & Haunted Houses On Tap For This Weekend East Texas

Get our free mobile app

This is the weekend many East Texans have been waiting for after enduring weeks of relentless heat and humidity making it feel like it's 107 to 115 degrees this past summer. Fall temperatures have finally arrived and we're definitely going to be out and about this weekend.

What's funny is, that some people will be breaking out the coats and jackets, especially on the way to church Sunday because temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s come sunrise on Sunday!

We're not complaining about it one bit because the weather is going to be great for these East Texas events.

Here's what's happening in East Texas this weekend:

For more information on any of these events simply click or tap on the event name to be redirected to the official event page or website.

Saturday @ 7:15p

Bergfeld Park - Tyler

Tyler Parks and Recreation invites you and the family out to the amphitheater to see 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3; on Saturday evening at Bergfeld Park. The admission is F-R-E-E! Just bring some blankets, chairs, and any movie snacks you want, and enjoy the show.

Friday 6:30p

downtown Pittsburg

This is a free concert series. This week sit back and listen to the music of Keith Allen in beautiful downtown Pittsburg. Satisfy your appetite from area food trucks.

Saturday and Sunday

Pineywoods Native Plant Center - Nacogdoches

The sale will feature an array of hard-to-find, “Texas-tough” plants, with an emphasis on native, pollinator-friendly selections, garden favorite perennials, and trees, including Japanese maples, magnolias, and bald cypress. This is a fund-raising sale for areas operating under the SFA Gardens umbrella.

Saturday @ 7a

3415 S Loop 256 - Palestine

This is a 10.5-mile / 5k / 1-mile run and walk that is a benefit for the Paint Palestine Pink Foundation. The foundation funds diagnostic testing for those women and men in need in and around Anderson County. Registration opens at 6:30 with the run beginning at 7:30a.

Farmer's Markets

Kilgore Farmer's Market

Nacogdoches Farmer's Market

Palestine Farmer's Market

Saturday 10a - 4p

Longview Fair Grounds AG Pavilions - Longview

The 11th Annual Kare for Kids BBQ Cook-off will occur in the Longview Fairgrounds AG Pavilions at Longview Convention Complex on October 7, 2023. Proceeds benefit the Kare for Kids Foundation.

Saturday 11a

Longview Public Library - Longview

Show off and let your imagination run wild with LEGO bricks. Build, build, build.

Friday - Sunday

various locations throughout East Texas

After all, October is Spooky Season! If you can brave dark hallways, things hanging from the ceiling, confined spaces, loud shrills, and a man chasing you with a chainsaw, then these East Texas haunted houses, dark trails, and attractions were created just for you.

