Disasters can bring out the best in people. It can also bring out the crazies.

MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster was doing a live shot from Gulfport, Mississippi when a man pulled up behind him in a white pickup truck and made a beeline for the camera crew.

Brewster quickly identified that the man was a bit irate and pivoted to get the man out of the camera's view.

However, you could hear the man off-camera repeatedly screaming something about reporting the hurricane accurately.

Brewster attempted to continue with his report, but at some point knew it was a losing battle and tossed it back to the studio. But as the camera faded, you could see the man physically confront the reporter.

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin was back at the studio and he was concerned for his colleague. "There's a lot of crazy out there," Melvin said.

Here's exactly how things looked live on air this morning.

We are happy to report that Shaquille Brewster is fine after the attack. He would tweet shortly afterward that he and the team were fine and that he appreciated everyone's concern.