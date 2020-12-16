Must Have Bracelet for Women’s Safety

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A girlfriend of mine showed me this new safety device for women at dinner this evening and the bonus is that it's a really nice looking cuff bracelet. Looking at it, I would never suspect that this piece of fashion jewelry would have the ability to save the life of someone I love.

Right now the bracelets are on backorder, but how cool is this? With the touch of a button, this bracelet called 'Flare,' can be paired with your cell phone and alert authorities if you're in need of help, without ever touching your phone. By holding down the button on the bracelet, it can transmit your GPS location and send a message to five contacts that you provide. I can't think of a better safety measure for women who are realtors and meet people they don't know to show homes or for a young woman going out or anyone traveling solo for that matter.

Imagine having this bracelet while you're out on a bad or awkward date. Feeling a little uneasy, tap the bracelet and it'll cause your phone to ring giving you an excuse to leave using a pre-recorded call that sounds real. It will also contact 911 for you if needed.

I'm thinking this bracelet is a must have for every woman in your life. I personally wouldn't let my daughter go away to school without one. Heck, I want a Flare bracelet. I'm a single woman and up until now, the best way I could find to keep myself safe was to let me friends know my plans and share my location with them, but that's not a surefire way to protect yourself. This bracelet is super cool because it comes in multiple designs and most attackers wouldn't recognize it for what it does.

I'm sold. Find out more and get your Flare bracelet today at GetFlare.com.