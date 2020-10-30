MUST HEAR: Cody Johnson Owns Reba’s ‘Whoever’s In New England’

Cody Johnson is the hottest thing comin' out of Texas right now. He's so hot that when county music icon Reba McEntire, and fellow former rodeo rider, heard his latest single "Dear Rodeo" she wanted to sing with him on it.

[Hearing the song] took me to the '70s, when I realized that my rodeo career was going absolutely nowhere. And that I did have a God-given talent and I needed to be using it," shares McEntire, whose father and grandfather were champion steer ropers. "This [song] was kind of a reminder that it’s going to be okay, that if you do leave rodeo for the music, you’re going to be okay. I knew I was going to miss it. And I was mad because I love that life of rodeo. I’m a third-generation rodeo brat. - via CMT

Welp, up next for this perfectly paired redhead connection is a cover. And I gotta say that I am diggin' Cody Johnson take on Reba's 1986 hit, “Whoever’s In New England.” The song was the title track and lead single from Reba’s 10th album, was written by Kendal Franceschi and Quentin Powers, oh, and it picked up a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1987 -- and 2020 Cojo owns it. Dude's just showin' off now.

