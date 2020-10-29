Now this is must-see TV. It's all treats on no tricks this Halloween weekend. One of Texas' most dynamic bands went to the desert outside of Terilingua, TX with nothing but their guitars, drums, fiddle, mics, sound & film crew, and probably some water; the result: Shane Smith & The Saints 'Live From The Desert'.

I am pumped to get a few friends together this weekend to stream it. The guys have promised us a show unlike anything they've done before, and y'all, I believe it. I've said it a thousand times on the radio, you've heard me say it, Shane Smith & The Saints is an amazing live band.

Please join us Thursday, October 29th at 7pm for a full band, pay-per-view concert, shot in 4K. You'll then be able to rewatch the event throughout the weekend. Order a VIP ticket in advance that includes a show poster, and I'll sign it for you.

Shane will join me Saturday on Radio Texas LIVE! to talk more about the desert concert, so be sure to tune in.

