Did You See Shane Smith & The Saints in the New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer?

"Shane Smith and the f#?*!ng Saints." That's it. That's the line that sent tens of thousands to their Spotify accounts to find out who these boys singing in Season 4 of "Yellowstone" were.

In the eyes of many Texas and Red Dirt fans Shane Smith and the Saints have been the band in waiting. And it has at times seemed they've been waiting longer than perhaps necessary. Just out there grinding, hoping for that landslide moment, a tipping point, that sends them to the stratosphere.

Well guys, if adding f*cking to their name in the dialogue of one of the most watched televisions shows gave the boys a massive bump in exposure, just wait 'till the folks see them on stage.

More people tuned in for the two hour Season 4 premiere of "Yellowstone" than did for the Season 4 premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones," two million more to be exact.

After that aired last fall, Geronimo, the album that contains “All I See Is You,” which was released in 2015, shot to No. 6 in country on the iTunes charts. Their 2013 project, Coast, catapulted to No. 31, and Hail Mary (released in 2019) jumped to No. 27.

Today the new trailer for Season 5 was released and if you watch below, right around the 1:20 mark, you'll clearly see Bennett Brown sawing on that fiddle in his signature Carhartt overalls.

Yellowstone is the most popular cable show right now, the show's soundtrack certainly has played a part in that. Through the first four seasons we saw so many deserving bands in our scene see huge spikes in their music sales and consumption after being used on the series -- perhaps most notably Whiskey Myers.

Up next, a most deserving Shane Smith and the f#?*!ng Saints.

Don't miss the two-hour "Yellowstone" Season 5 premiere Sunday November 13th, on Paramount Network.

