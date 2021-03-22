There may be things more Texas than this, like perhaps Davey Crockett playing fiddle in George Straits' Ace in the Hole Band at the Astrodome while eating bean-less chili and drinking a Dr Pepper he bought from Bucc-ees on the way there, but this is still pretty dang rad.

Get our free mobile app

Yesterday (Sunday, March 21), beloved Texan Matthew McConaughey and a few of his famous friends came together for an all-star virtual event aimed at helping The Lone Star State recover from the tragic winter storm last month, and yeah, "All-star" may be a massive understatement.

McConaughey basically got every famous singing Texan on board, check this out: Don Henley, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Gary Clark Jr., Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers, Kelly Clarkson and more.

The show is well worth the watch, and watching Texas' own Post Malone cover Kentucky-native Sturgill Simpson's "You Can Have The Crown" with backing by Dwight Yoakam’s band to close out the benefit was spectacular. Guys, I can't wait for Post to drop his country album. Fast forward to the very end to hear Posty sing Sturgill, the performance plays alongside the credits.

According to his YouTube channel, "100% of profits got to the just keep livin Texas Relief Fund. 100% of the donations raised through the just keep livin Texas Relief Fund will support the critical short-term, mid-term and long-term needs resulting from the devastation caused by Winter Storm Uri. We are proudly collaborating with a number of carefully vetted and trusted partners on the ground in Texas."

Stream or download my new podcast “Buddy Logan's Aircheck." It's available anywhere mediocre podcasts are found. Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream the best Texas and Red Dirt without commercials, 24/7.