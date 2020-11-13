If you love Sturgill, bluegrass Sturgill in particular, you're gonna love this news. Yesterday (Nov. 12th) the Grammy winner announced that he and The Hillbilly Avengers are heading to Austin "to cut some grass for a very special full hour long episode of ACL!!!"

That's right boys and girls, ol' Sturg and his bluegrass band of ragtag all-stars will be recording for ACL.

If you missed it early on in the worldwide pandemic Sturgill and his fans raised around $230,000 for various charities he supports, for which Sturgill promised us a new album in 2020.

On June 1st, the Grammy winner shared a (now deleted) video to Instagram where he introduced fans to several folks as he made his way through a studio, then turned the camera on himself and said, “Get your Zyrtec ready cause we cuttin’ that grass.”

So as Simpson has made-good on that promise, I will try not to dwell on the fact that had we raised $1 million we'd be getting more. Almost exactly one month ago Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, dropped and bluegrass saw an immediate surge in popularity. Next stop: ACL. We'll keep you updated once we find out the air date.

