Sturgill Simpson’s ‘Sound & Fury’ Anime Film Receiving Graphic Novel Prequel

Sturgill Simpson's Sound & Fury anime film will soon have a graphic novel prequel to accompany it. Sound & Fury: The Graphic Novel is due out on Nov. 17.

Per Rolling Stone, Simpson worked with Z2 Comics and graphic artists Rufus Dayglo, Deathburger, Rosi Kampe, Vasilis Lolos and Takashi Okazaki on Sound & Fury: The Graphic Novel, which gives readers a look into the origin story of "The Driver," the shadowy figure at the center of Sound & Fury the film. The movie was released on Netflix in 2019, in conjunction with Simpson's album of the same name, which is the film's soundtrack.

Sound & Fury: The Graphic Novel will be available in standard paperback form and as a deluxe, oversized hardcover edition. Both versions are 144 pages long and available for pre-order now.

Simpson has since admitted that Sound & Fury, which came with a $1 million-plus pricetag, was an attempt to distance himself from his record label, Elektra Records. In an interview published in February, Simpson threatened to quit music unless the label dropped him, railing against the music industry, producer Dave Cobb and the Recording Academy, which runs the annual Grammy Awards.

With his 2020 tour with Tyler Childers canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Simpson has been teasing a bluegrass album. Simpson himself contracted the virus in March.