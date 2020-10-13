Hope you're ready cause Sturgill is set to drop his first of two Bluegrass albums this Thursday night (October 15th).

Turns out ol' Sturgill was gearing up to surprise us, but someone in Deutschland got ahead of the curve and put the album online a wee bit early:

Welp,..was hoping to surprise everybody on Thursday but somebody somewhere (Germany) got all excited and just couldn’t hold their horses. Anyway,.. “Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 - The Butcher Shoppe Sessions” dropping 10/16 (midnight Thursday) And yes,..this is actually the album cover.

Surprise or not, we're just pumped to get our ears a taste of it. If you missed it early on in the worldwide pandemic Sturgill and his fans raised around $230,000 for various charities he supports, for which Sturgill promised us a new album in 2020. This is that album, which'll feature several of his biggest hits bluegrass style.

On June 1st, the Grammy winner shared a (now deleted) video to Instagram where he introduced fans to several folks as he made his way through a studio, then turned the camera on himself and said, “Get your Zyrtec ready cause we cuttin’ that grass.”

So as Simpson sets to make-good on that promise I will try not to dwell on the fact that had we raised $1 million we'd be getting more.

Tracklist:

01. All Around You (3:09)

02. All the Pretty Colors (2:19)

03. Breakers Roar (2:30)

04. I Don’t Mind (4:30)

05. I Wonder (3:15)

06. Just Let Go (3:02)

07. Life Ain’t Fair (2:01)

08. A Little Light (1:44)

09. Life of Sin (2:18)

10. Long White Line (2:21)

11. Living the Dream (2:31)

12. Old King Coal (2:53)

13. Railroad of Sin (2:13)

14. Sitting Here Without You (1:56)

15. Sometimes Wine (3:56)

16. The Storm (2:31)

17. Time After All (2:14)

18. Turtles All the Way Down (2:19)

19. Voices (3:38)

20. Water in a Well (3:47)