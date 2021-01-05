Sturgill Simpson Was Cuttin’ Grass on The Tonight Show Last Night

One of 2020's few highlights was Sturgill Simpson's TWO bluegrass albums. Released in November and December Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 were a welcome escape at the end of the year.

Last night (January 4th) the Kentucky native was cutting grass for a national audience as he and his Musical Avengers were the musical guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. He sang one of our favorites off Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, which he and the band recut last year (it feels good calling 2020 last year) as a bluegrass song to include on Vol. 1.

If you missed it early on in the worldwide pandemic Sturgill and his fans raised around $230,000 for various charities he supports, for which Sturgill promised us two new albums in 2020.

“On Volume 2, we recorded everything I was too afraid to do on Volume 1… It’s hard to deny that this is a much more personal record. I was thinking about my kids, my grandfather, my wife,” Sturgill

On June 1st, the Grammy winner shared a (now deleted) video to Instagram where he introduced fans to several folks as he made his way through a studio, then turned the camera on himself and said, “Get your Zyrtec ready cause we cuttin’ that grass.”

So as Simpson made-good on that promise I will still try not to dwell on the fact that had we raised $1 million we'd have gotten even more.

Sturgill's rock album Sound & Fury, which came complete with an anime music video you can stream on Netflix, is nominated for a GRAMMY later this year.